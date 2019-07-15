CervicalCheck group member may quit over lack of information

A victim of the cervical cancer controversy has accused the HSE and the Department of Health of not giving her full information as a patient advocate.

Lorraine Walsh, whose misdiagnosed smears deprived her of the opportunity of having a child, said she is contemplating resigning from the Government committee set up to try and restore confidence in the CervicalCheck programme.

Last week it was revealed 800 women did not receive their repeat screening results from the US laboratory, Quest Diagnostics in Chantilly, Virginia because of a computer glitch.

Ms Walsh is one of two patient representatives on the CervicalCheck steering committee which is pushing for reform of the service.

The other representative is Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died in July 2017 having been twice given the all-clear following misdiagnosed smear tests.

There are conflicting accounts as to when State agencies found out about this latest issue.

The Health Service Executive says it was informed of the issue in February, and the Department of Health has known since late June.

The issue emerged in a report by RTÉ last week.

Ms Walsh said she only found out “45 minutes before the Six One news” last Thursday, July 11th.

The Department of Health knew about it since June 25th, but did not inform either Ms Walsh or Mr Teap at the steering committee meeting which occured on June 26th, she said.

Ms Walsh told The Irish Examiner on Monday she believed the committee was now a waste of time as “the HSE and Department of Health officials are being selective in what they tell us”.

She believes pre-meetings take place between officials from both departments and “then we get the spin”.

She added: “I thought we were building up a relationship and trust, but I now realise they are withholding information and being selective in what they tell us. I feel like a fool. I’m considering my position at the moment.”

Labour health spokesman Alan Kelly said there were inconsistencies in “who knew what and when from the Minister right through the Department of Health and the HSE”.

A spokeswoman for the Minister for Health Simon Harris said the Minister was informed about the delay “on the evening of July 10th,” once the HSE had completed a report to him on the issue.

The issue first came to the department’s attention after a woman wrote to Mr Harris querying the delay in her receiving her results.

Mr Harris’s spokeswoman said: “The letter was acknowledged immediately and the issue was followed up subsequently with the HSE. The department became aware of the existence of an IT issue through information supplied by the HSE on June 25th in relation to this individual’s results.

“The department immediately engaged with the HSE to seek clarity about what the issue was, its possible impact and how it was being resolved.”

She continued: “This report was received on July 10th and it advised of the nature of the issue, and that work was ongoing to resolve the IT issue and ensure all results letters issued. The Minister was informed of the matter on the evening of July 10th.”

As director general of the HSE Paul Reid initiated, a rapid review of the communications failure, Opposition parties have called for an independent inquiry. Patient groups have demanded to know why they were not informed until just before it was made public.