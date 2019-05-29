Central Bank chief urges Government to run budget surpluses

Central Bank of Ireland Governor Philip Lane has warned that fiscal discipline must be maintained while the economy is running hot to avoid the need for spending cuts and tax increases when it slows down.

Speaking today around the launch of its annual report, Mr Lane said that the economy, while performing well, was still vulnerable to a range of risks.

“Given the uncertainty around a number of risks, both domestic and international, it is right that we take a prudent approach and build resilience into the financial system.

“In parallel, our advice to the government is to run sufficient surpluses during phases of good economic performance, in order to enable counter-cyclical fiscal measures in the event of a future adverse shock. The key to avoiding damaging austerity in a downturn is maintaining fiscal discipline during upswings,” he said.

Mr Lane’s comments came as he announced the financial regulator’s anuual results for 2018. The Central Bank recorded a profit of almost €3 billion in 2018, with €2.38 billion of this figure set to be returned to the exchequer.

Tracker mortgages

He also said its work on the tracker mortgage investigation was nearing completion. “Our latest update shows that €647 million has been returned to 39,800 affected customers, while enforcement cases against the six main lenders are ongoing,” he said.

Mr Lane emphasised the importance of tackling the Irish banking system’s high stock of non-performing loans (NPLs). “A high unresolved stock of NPLs constitutes a financial stability risk in the event of a future adverse shock: reducing NPLs - while maintaining protections for borrowers - is essential.”

He said that the bank remains focused on Brexit, even after the immediate threat of a hard exit by the UK was averted at the end of March. “We will continue to analyse and work to mitigate the risks posed to the economy, consumers, the financial system and the regulatory environment,” he said.

Mr Lane also paid tribute to the staff and of the Central Bank as he prepares to depart for the chief economist’s role at the European Central Bank (ECB). He will be replaced in the role here by Gabriel Makhlouf.