CCTV examined after man struck and killed by two cars

Gardaí in Dundalk are examining CCTV footage as part of their investigation into the death of a pedestrian who died after being struck by two cars on Saturday morning.

Robert McLoughlin (29) was crossing the road to go to his home on the old Newry road in Dundalk when he was struck by the cars. He had just got out of a taxi.

The collision happened at 3.15am. One of the drivers involved was male, the other female. Both live close to Dundalk.

The road where the collision happened was closed on Saturday to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine. A postmortem was also carried out.

Tributes to the deceased, who was an accountant, were led by one of his best friends, John McGahon, who is the chairman of Dundalk Municipal District.

“I have known Robert longer than I can remember. To me and our friends, Robert was always the guy to go to, always the one to talk to if you had a problem or wanted to do something, he would always be there to help you.”

He said the Robert commuted to Dublin from Dundalk every day and he was a keen supporter of Dundalk FC.

Mr McGahon said Robert will be sorely missed by his many friends as well as his heartbroken parents Sid and Attracta, brother Stephen and sister Kim.