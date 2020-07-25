Cattle truck crash on Wexford bridge leaves driver seriously injured

A cattle truck driver lost control of his vehicle crossing a bridge in Co Wexford at about 2pm today, overturning in the process and colliding with an unoccupied parked car.

The 34-year-old male driver was seriously injured during the collision on Ferrycarrig Bridge and was subsequently taken to Wexford General Hospital. He remains in a serious condition. Several cattle were fatally injured in the crash.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene and the bridge remains closed at this time with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from 1.45pm to 2pm, or anyone who was in the area this afternoon and may have witnessed the collision – particularly any road users with dash-cam footage – to contact Wexford Garda station on 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.