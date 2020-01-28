Catherine Noone apologises for calling Leo Varadkar ‘autistic’

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has apologised for calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “autistic” during a canvass this week.

In a statement released this morning, Ms Noone said she “unequivocally apologise(s) and withdraw all of my remarks”.

She was quoted in this morning’s edition of The Times Ireland edition as having said of Mr Varadkar: “He’s autistic like, he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it. He’s uncomfortable socially and he doesn’t always get the inbetween bits”.

Calling her remarks, “completely unacceptable”, she added that “my choice of language was inexcusable and wrong. I am truly sorry”.

She said she would not be making any further comment.

More to follow...