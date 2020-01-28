Catherine Noone apologises for calling Leo Varadkar ‘autistic’

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has apologised for calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “autistic” during an election canvass this week.

In a statement released this morning, Ms Noone said she wanted to “unequivocally apologise and withdraw all of my remarks...which were completely unacceptable”. She said her “choice of language was inexcusable and wrong. I am truly sorry”.

Ms Noone, a General Election candidate in Dublin Bay North, was quoted in this morning’s edition of The Times Ireland edition as having said of Mr Varadkar: “He’s autistic like, he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it. He’s uncomfortable socially and he doesn’t always get the inbetween bits”.

The Times Ireland edition reported online this morning that she had initially denied having made the comments, before being told there was a tape of her saying them.

Autism should never be used as a slur or a negative. 1 in 65 people can be on the Autistic Spectrum - including someone I know and love dearly. As a society we need to become much more aware in relation to Autism and not use casual stereotypes — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) January 28, 2020

In her subsequent statement released on Tuesday morning, Ms Noone said she would not be making any further comment.

The autism awareness group AsIAm has urged people not to engage in “doorstep diagnosis” of autism.

Deputy chief executive Fiona Ferris said in a statement that autism was “a complex, invisible condition that has an extensive clinical diagnostic process”. She said someone cannot be diagnosed as “on the spectrum” without a full assessment.

“The stereotyping of autism unfortunately leads to many autistic inviduals feeling stigmatised. Autistic people can of course empathise, just as non-autistic people can. However, that empathy may be communicated or even processed differently,” Ms Ferris said.

Ms Noone is a running mate of senior Fine Gael Minister Richard Bruton. She chaired the committee on abortion before the referendum. She was a former running mate of Mr Varadkar in Dublin West.

Reacting to Ms Noone comments, Minister of Health Simon Harris tweeted:

