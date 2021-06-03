Cash box stolen in armed robbery in Crumlin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery took place in Crumlin in Co Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

The armed cash in transit robbery took place outside a post office on the Old County Road in Crumlin at 12:15am.

A man armed with what appeared to be a firearm approached an employee transporting a cash box, and threatened him.

The gunman then fled the scene with the cash box and got into a Ford Focus car, which sped away in the direction of the Clonard Road.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A vehicle has since been recovered by gardaí and was being technically examined on Thursday evening. No arrests had been made at that time.

gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the robbery or anyone else with information about the incident to come forward.

gardaí are also appealing to anyone in the Crumlin area who might have seen the car involved to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.