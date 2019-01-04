Car leaves M50, overturns and causes traffic shutdown

A crash which caused the shut down of the M50 southbound shortly after mid-day has been cleared according to gardaí.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a car left the carriageway and overturned close to the M50 toll gantry between Junction 6 Blanchardstown and Junction 7 Lucan.

Dublin Fire Brigade said one man was taken from the overturned car and brought to James Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where his injuries were described as “not critical”.

The M50 Twitter account tweeted pictures from the scene which was attended by Dublin Fire Brigade, the Garda and Transport Infirstructure Ireland traffic managers.

Emergency services sealed off only the two left hand lanes but traffic volumes were such that motorists travelling south soon came to a standstill, while traffic in the northerly direction was also severely affected.

However the car was retrieved and taken away and the road has since fully reopened. A Garda spokeswoman said traffic flow quickly resumed and was now “moving well”.