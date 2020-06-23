Car driving tests unlikely to resume before late July

More than 56,000 applicants for driving test look set to have to wait until late July at the earliest for a test date because of the challenge of maintaining social distancing between inspectors and candidates.

Under the Government’s revised timetable for easing the Covid-19 restrictions published last Friday, driving tests are allowed to resume and driving schools may reopen as part of phase 3, which begins on Monday next, June 29th.

However, the department on Tuesday said “the resumption of driver testing raises particular problems in terms of compliance with the [return to work safety] protocol and in particular social distancing rules, as it requires the driver tester and the candidate to be within a two metre distance continuously for a period in excess of 20 minutes, in a very confined space.”

A spokeswoman for the department said: “based on the protocol, it is likely that car driving tests may only be able to recommence in phase 4 of the Government’s roadmap” which is due to begin on July 20th.

It is possible bus, truck and motorbike testing may resume as part of phase 3.

The spokeswoman added: “Dates for the resumption of the driving test, and any special arrangements which will need to be put into place to allow for the provision of the service will be determined in consultation with the relevant health authorities.

“There will be an announcement as soon as this is done.”

More to follow.