Cannabis worth €140,000 seized after raids in Cork and Dublin

Gardaí have seized an estimated €140,000 worth of cannabis as part of a multi-agency operation, which took place in Cork and Dublin

Five locations in Bantry and one in Dublin were searched in connection with the suspected importation, processing, and commercial sale of synthetic substances and controlled drugs. This operation is related to similar operations conducted in Bantry in January 2020.

As part of Monday’s operation two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested for suspected offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act and were detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Bantry Garda Station.

Searches also resulted in the seizure of approximately seven kilos of suspected cannabis valued at approximately €140,000, subject to analysis. In addition a significant but as of yet unspecified amount of synthetic/psychoactive material has also been seized.

The multi-agency operation involved Bantry District Drugs Unit, Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit and Store Street District Drugs Unit, and was assisted by the officers from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Customs and the environmental health service of the HSE.

As a result of an inspection at one of the premises searched, authorised officers of the environmental health service issued a closure order under the FSAI Act. Control samples were taken by FSAI authorised officers for analysis.