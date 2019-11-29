Cannabis and cocaine seized during house raid in Drogheda

J

Gardaí have made a seizure of approximately €16,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The drugs were discovered during the search of a house in the Termon Abbey area of the town. A substance suspected to be cocaine, and valued at approximately €4,500 pending analysis was seized, alongside €12,500 worth of what is thought to be herbal cannabis.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The Garda said the seizure “reflects the continued efforts of gardaí in the Drogheda and the wider Louth Garda Division to tackle drug crime in the are”.