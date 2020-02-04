Cancer campaigner angry at being sent polling card for late wife

Cervical smear test campaigner Stephen Teap has urged an overhaul of the electoral register after receiving a polling card for his late wife more than two years after her death.

Mr Teap said he was “angry at the stupidity” of being sent a polling card this week for his wife Irene (35), who died from cervical cancer in 2017 after two cervical smear tests were misread.

The 36-year-old was left to rear their two young sons, Oscar and Noah, who were just four and two at the time.

Mr Teap said he was surprised by the response he got on social media after posting a picture of the polling card.

Amazing how almost 3 years after Irene's passing she still gets a vote🙄🤬 #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/eJD1hda0YR — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕖𝕟 𝕋𝕖𝕒𝕡 (@Stephenteap) February 3, 2020

A number of people reported similar experiences.

“It seems to be an ongoing thing for many people,” he told Newstalk radio .

Mr Teap said he has been sent a polling card for his late wife for the Eighth Amendment referendum, the presidential election and the local election before the latest one for the general election.

It would be “logical” and “sensible” to have a review of the electoral register system he said, possibly creating a centralised database of votes based on personal public service numbers.

“Clearly something obviously needs to be done – if anything just to tackle the insensitive nature of it,” he said.

In order to remove the name of a deceased from the Register of Electors a RFA1 form must be filled out, which is available from local authorities.