Cancelled: List of summer events called off because of coronavirus

The Government announced on Tuesday it was extending a ban on mass licensed gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August.

Mass gatherings which have so far been confirmed as cancelled include:

Life festival – organisers said it will have “further information” in the coming days and that ticket holders will be contacted directly by ticket providers.

Body & Soul festival – organisers have said the ticketing company will be contacting everyone who has purchased a ticket about the refund process.

Dublin Horse Show – The RDS announced the cancellation of the event, scheduled for July 15th-19th, on Monday.

Longitude festival – ticket refunds will be available from original point of purchase, its organisers have said.

All Together Now festival – organisers said tickets for this year will be fully valid for the festival in 2021 and that Ticketmaster will be in contact with ticket holders within the next seven days.

The Galway Racing festival in July will take place behind closed doors if it is possible to do so, Horse Racing Ireland’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh has said.

Westlife have postponed their gigs in Pairc Uí Chaoimh in August until 2021. The band has said tickets already purchased will be valid for the dates next year.

A spokesperson for the Rose of Tralee said that is “looking unlikely” that the event can go ahead this year.

In a standard year the competition would attract up to 100,000 people to the Kerry town for the week of the event. During the five days of the competition up to 5,000 people would attend the Dome each evening with 15,000 to 20,000 gathering for parades.

The final decision on whether the National Ploughing Championships can go ahead in September will be taken at the end of May or early June, the assistant managing director of the organisation Annamarie McHugh has said.

Last year, 300,000 people attended the event at Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow where it is due to be held again this year between September 15th to 17th.

MCD Productions said it is in the process of rescheduling shows affected by the Government’s announcement. It said it will not be possible to reschedule all of the affected events and “a small number will be cancelled with full refunds available”.