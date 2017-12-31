Campaigning Cork mother of two loses battle against cancer

The funeral has taken place of a Cork mother who made an emotional appeal earlier this year for help to battle a rare form of cancer .

Caroline Sweeney from Macroom in Co Cork told the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM that she wanted to live so she could see her children, Jamie (8) and Zara (3) grow up.

Ms Sweeney (37) told how she had been diagnosed with the rare form of cancer in June 2016 and underwent surgery which involved removal of half of her tongue along with radiotherapy and chemotherapy to try and stop the spread of the disease.

Speaking last September, she told how doctors had told her that only option now was palliative care and they advised her to put her affairs in order but she said that she was not ready to give up fighting and wanted to explore an alternative treatment in Germany.

“Two weeks ago on a Friday I was brought in and more or less told to put my house in order and to get my will sorted.

“It is not about me. It is about my children. If I was in my 50s I would say, ‘Thank you very much, I have had a very nice time. Good luck.’ But I am 37 and I have two small girls who need their mum and I am not giving up for them. My oldest, Jamie, is making her Holy Communion next May.”

Listeners to the Neil Prendeville Show helped raise more than €60,000 to send Ms Sweeney for treatment in Germany after she spoke about her plight.

“I am not ready for it [DEATH]. They want to put me on palliative care. The girls are my life. I have worked hard all my life. I just want a chance.”

Ms Sweeney lost her battle with cancer on December 30th, dying at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

She was buried on Sunday following requiem mass at St Colman’s Church in Macroom.

Ms Sweeney, who is survived by her husband Anthony, daughters Jamie and Zara, mother Joan, sister Michelle and many other relatives and friends, was buried in the nearby St Colman’s cemetery.