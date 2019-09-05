Campaign started to locate Electric Picnic worker after ‘out of character’ disappearance

Appeals have been made for information on the whereabouts of a 24-year-old Electric Picnic worker who mysteriously disappeared from the festival on his bike on Tuesday.

Cameron McClements was helping clear the campsite when he told colleagues at about 6pm that he was going to the shops. He did not return and left behind his wallet, phone and other possessions.

Sightings were subsequently reported in Portlaoise and Abbeyleix on Wednesday morning and night respectively.

Friends of Mr Mc Clements, who have launched a campaign to locate him, say his behaviour is out of character and that there were no indications he was in any kind of distress. He has been urged to make contact.

Mr McClements was working at the music festival for the UK based Wild Hare Events company. A spokeswoman said they were aware of the situation but did not wish to comment further.

Gardai in Portlaoise have also sought the public’s assistance in tracing him. He is described as being 5ft 7 inches in height, of slight build, with long brown hair and unshaven. When last seen he was wearing blue shorts, brown trekking shoes, a red beanie cap and multi-coloured jacket.

Ravi Kher, one of MrMcClements’ friends driving a social-media based appeal, said his family are concerned for his welfare and appealed for him to make contact.

Sightings

Two sightings have been reported through Facebook and both were followed up by gardaí, he said, adding that the descriptions provided appeared to match Mr McClements.

“We think he was in a bookshop in Portlaoise at some point (on Wednesday) morning,” he said, probably about 11am. He was later thought to have been in Abbeyleix, about 14 kilometres away, at about 8.30 or 9pm.

“It’s very out of character,” Mr Kher said. “He is always very positive and he comes across as very friendly and approachable and he is always in contact with one of us. It’s come as a shock to all of us.”

Mr McClements works in the hospitality sector generally and has been employed at a number of events. He lives at home in Hillsborough, Co Down, and has a mother, father and two sisters who are anxious for news of his whereabouts.

“(Our) message is: reach out to your friends. Your mum is very concerned for you and we are all looking out for you,” Mr Kher said.

There were not believed to have been any concerns regarding Mr McClements’ state of mind or behaviour in the build up to his disappearance but it is a cause for concern, particularly given he left his phone and belongings behind.

The public have also been asked to keep an eye out for his bike - a silver Nukeproof mountain bike with blue handlebars on which he has been travelling.

Anybody with information can contact Portlaoise garda station on (057) 867 4100, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any other station.