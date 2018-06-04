Cameron Reilly funeral: priest asks those with information to come forward

Mourners at the funeral Mass for murdered Co Louth teenager Cameron Reilly (18) heard an appeal from the altar for anyone with information on what happened to him to come forward.

After his homily on Monday Fr Michael Murtagh said “even at this late stage” he wanted to say to anybody who knows anything to please, please come forward.

“Talk to each other and please if anything, even the remotest piece of information that may help, I’d ask you please to come forward.”

Over a thousand mourners attended the funeral.

The young man’s body was found in a field in Dunleer just over a week ago.

Cameron Reilly was found dead in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth last week.

In his homily Fr Murtagh said “news of Cameron’s death left Dunleer in deep dismay. People wondering out loud how he should have succumbed to such a cruel twist of fate.”

“The old, it is said, go to their death. Death comes to the young. It seldom comes as shockingly, as cruelly or as poignantly as it has to Cameron.”

He said “Cameron’s death raises some difficult questions and I do not want to avoid them today. I ask and appeal to our young people today to reflect thoughtfully on what has happened and to learn lessons from it.”

Close up of the shrine of photographs and notices of condolences in St Brigid’s Church in Dunleer, Co Louth. Photograph: Peter Murtagh/The Irish Times

“I ask those who are privileged to be parents to listen and to learn as well. I challenge our young people to examine the patterns of their lives and the direction in which their lives are going. I ask them to reflect on the kind of people they are turning out to be.”

As his coffin left the funeral home for the short journey to St Brigid’s Church, guards of honour were formed by local sporting clubs.

Students from Scoil Ui Mhuiri where he did his Leaving Cert last year, stood silently as his coffin was brought into the church.

His lecturers and fellow students from Dundalk Institute of Technology were among the mourners.

He will be buried in Mullary cemetery.