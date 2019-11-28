Calls by RTÉ staff for pay cuts for top earners at odds with official policy – NUJ

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has said calls by journalists at RTÉ in support of pay cuts for top earners at the broadcaster are inconsistent with its official policy.

Last week the RTÉ sub branch of the union’s overall Dublin broadcasting section called for salaries for top presenters and other senior figures at the broadcaster to be capped at the maximum level of €208,000 paid to the most senior civil servants in the country. It described some pay levels at RTÉ as “indefensible”.

Journalists at the broadcaster said the proposal by management to cut the pay of top-level contract presenters by 15 per cent “does not go far enough”.

In a message to union members on Thursday NUJ Irish secretary Séamus Dooley said union policy in relation to the future of RTÉ was confirmed at the Irish conference held in Dublin on November 16th.

The conference affirmed its opposition to enforced cuts in wages and terms and condition of employment, and to measures undermining the position of vulnerable freelance workers employed across the organisation.

No amendments

He said no amendments had been tabled “and the issue of imposing cuts on the earning of any member of the union was not raised during the debate”.

Mr Dooley said he was not present at the RTÉ sub branch meeting and was not advised of the meeting or the agenda.

“On my return from leave on Tuesday I was contacted my members who expressed the view that the RTÉ subbranch motion breached union policy.”

Mr Dooley said he had raised their concerns with Paul Murphy chair of the subbranch and with Emma O’Kelly, chair of the Dublin broadcasting branch.

“I also expressed the view that the members were correct in their complaint that they had not been advised in advance that a motion pertaining to their terms and conditions or those of other members had been tabled and passed without any consultation. “

Mr Dooley said: “As the sub motion conflicts with agreed union policy the union’s approach to the negotiations (regarding the financial position in RTÉ) will be informed by the agreed policy. The interests of all members are best served by uniting behind the principles contained in our statement of membership responsibilities.

Ms O’Kelly and Mr Murphy said on Thursday: “The NUJ is a democratic member–led union. Positions are arrived at democratically. Under NUJ guidelines any member can give notice to seek to rescind a motion. No member in RTÉ has sought to do so. There was no “shouting down” at last week’s meeting, as alleged in one media report. It’s important that NUJ members and staff unite to defend RTÉ as a vital public service.