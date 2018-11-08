Call for Simon Coveney to raise issue of journalists’ arrests with London

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has urged to raise the issues surrounding the arrest of two investigative journalists with the British government.

The National Union of Journalists made the call after revelations in Thursday’s Irish Times in relation to the arrest of Belfast journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney.

The two were arrested in August on suspicion of the theft of confidential documents from the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland’s office. The men were part of a team that produced No Stone Unturned, a Fine Point Films documentary by US director Alex Gibney.

The film examined the police investigation into the massacre of six men by loyalist paramilitaries in a pub in Loughinisland, Co Down, in 1994. Following the arrests, Durham Constabulary, which had been asked to take charge by the PSNI, said it was investigating a report of theft of documents from the ombudsman’s office. However, the ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire has told The Irish Times his office did not report a theft.

In a statement, the NUJ said: “We are calling on an Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs to raise this case with the Northern Secretary as a matter of urgency. This is a matter of the utmost seriousness and today’s revelations cannot be ignored.

Séamus Dooley, Irish Secretary of the union said: “The unequivocal statement by Dr Michael Maguire that he did not make a complaint of theft undermines one of the central planks in the arguments made by Durham Police and the PSNI. Two journalists were arrested and the offices of a film company raided on the basis of a warrant which the NUJ believes was granted in entirely unacceptable circumstances.

“Two of our members were humiliated by very public arrests amid a blaze of publicity even though they were at all times available for questioning. The PSNI could simply have sought an appointment.”

“As The Irish Times report points out material, including a child’s homework, was seized and the work tools of both journalists - laptops, computers and mobile phones, remain in the possession of the PSNI. Severe travel limitations have been placed on Barry and Trevor, who have to give three day’s notice to the PSNI when visiting their union official in Dublin.

“Until now there was a clear understanding that the arrests followed a formal complaint of theft by the Ombudsman. If there was no complaint then the question must be asked, ‘why were these journalists arrested?’”.

Niall Murphy of KRW Law in Belfast said he would now seek to have the arrests declared illegal.