Call for services to help mothers and babies

Mothers and babies are “avoidably suffering” because of the failure to implement recommendations on mental health services for pregnant women and new mothers in Northern Ireland, according to a report released today.

The Time for Action report by NSPCC Northern Ireland, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and the Community Practitioners and Health Visitors (CPHVA) also called for the development of a mother and baby unit and specialist perinatal mental health services in every health and social care trust.

Dr Alain Gregoire of Maternal Mental Health Alliance UK said there was an “urgent need for action” because of the failure to implement 17 recommendations made by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) in 2017 following a review of perinatal mental health services.

“The report published in January 2017 included 11 formal recommendations to the department of health, with clear timescales attached for addressing the inequalities in provision.

“In the same month, the NI Assembly was suspended, and no action has been taken by residual authorities.

“Women, babies and families have been avoidably suffering as a result of this inaction, and will continue to do so every day until responsibility is taken to reverse this disinterest and neglect,” he said.

More than 10 per cent of women are estimated to suffer from mental health problems during pregnancy and in the first year after their baby’s birth.