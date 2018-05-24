Call for inquiry into lack of minutes from waste incinerator meetings

Campaigners against a proposed €160 million waste incinerator for Cork Harbour have called for an investigation into the absence of any record of notes from two meetings in 2011 between executives from the company behind the project and civil servants.

Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (Chase) said it had learned through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request that the meetings took place between Indaver executives and officials from the Department of the Environment without any note of the meetings being placed in the planning file.

According to the Chase spokeswoman, Linda Fitzpatrick, the campaign group had sought information from the department on any meetings between it and Indaver and the company’s agents or representatives in 2011.

Documents released under the FoI Act indicated meetings took place on March 9th, 2011, and July 15th, 2011, over the proposed incinerator, for which Indaver first applied for planning permission in 2001.

‘Serious concern’

Ms Fitzpatricksaid: “It is of serious concern to us that a company with such vast vested interest in legislative change can hold undocumented meetings with a government department and/or its officials. It is completely contrary to all best-practice guidelines and naturally raises questions.

“We believe further investigation of why notes for these meetings are not on file is merited, as well as investigation of how widespread this practice is. This is necessary to ensure public confidence in the operation of the Department of Environment and in the transparency of department dealings with Indaver.”

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment said it could not locate a number of documents which were identified and fell within the scope of the FoI request but the department did not say how this happened.

Asked about the Chase complaints, a spokeswoman for Indaver said that the company was awaiting a decision by An Bord Pleanála in relation to its proposed incinerator at Ringaskiddy but would not comment further.

A spokesman for the planning board confirmed it would not be issuing a decision on Friday as previously scheduled. A decision is not now expected until late next week or the following week.