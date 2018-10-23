Cabinet discusses third terminal for Dublin airport

A report on the future of the State’s airports was brought to Cabinet on Tuesday by Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

The study examines the requirements of the airports up to 2050. A third terminal at Dublin airport was among the options discussed.

Mr Ross says an anticipated explosion in passenger numbers at Dublin airport will require long-term planning - which was why he commissioned a study on the airport’s future requirements.

The report before Cabinet was noted with great interest and will be published with enthusiasm, the Minister said.

The study concludes an independently run third terminal at Dublin airport would be feasible.

More than 50 million passengers a year will be passing through Dublin airport annually, according to the analysis. The report looked in detail at what will be needed to cater for these increased passenger numbers.

Mr Ross told RTÉ’s News at One that the reason the plans were not included in Project 2040 was because it is looking forward to 2050. “Planning for airports is very long term.”

The report by Oxford Economics, an organisation that specialises in global forecasting and analysis, will now go to public consultation, said the Minister. Responses are anticipated from the Dublin Airport Authority and Fingal County Council.

Responding to a suggestion by Ulick McEvaddy of Omega Air that the new terminal should be built on land Mr McEvaddy has earmarked to the west of the airport, the Minister said he had no idea where the new terminal should be located.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show, Mr McEvaddy said he has been “planning for this” for over two decades.

“It’s going to happen. Space at the airport now is too congested; there is a need to expand westwards.”

Mr McEvaddy said a third terminal to the west side was required to double capacity. He said this should be completed before 2031.

The businessman said the cost of the third terminal would be €1.5 billion with zero funding required from State. The project would be funded through private investment, he said.

Mr McEvaddy and his brother Des McEvaddy last year secured financial backing from a Dubai-based investment group to build a proposed €2 billion terminal at Dublin airport.

They have been attempting for the past 20 years to develop a third independent terminal on 130 acres of land adjacent to the airport.

Mr Ross said all the possibilities will be examined - to the northeast, northwest and north of the airport, as well as the possibility of a satellite terminal.

“It is never premature to make long term plans for airports,” the Minister said.