Business leaders say Covid restrictions hit them ‘disproportionately’

Almost 450 businesses and trade associations have written to the Government expressing significant concerns about how they are being impacted by the State’s response to Covid-19.

The letter was sent this morning, prompted by the proposed move the Level 5 restrictions, it is understood.

The open letter from pubs, hotels and other businesses in the “experience economy” warns that they are “being constrained disproportionately” by the current strategy.

“We, businesses operating in this sector, have become increasingly concerned that the current Irish response is centred on restricting economic activity to a much greater extent than any other country in Europe,” the letter states, pointing to the closure of non-food pubs and “much harsher international travel restrictions than our European neighbours”.

Signatories include the major trade groups for the sector – IBEC, the Irish Hotels Federation, the Licenced Vintners Association, the Restaurants Association of Ireland and the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

Many individual companies, some of whom are owned or controlled by large hospitality operators, have also signed the letter, including Aramark, Coca-Cola, the Dalata Hotel Group, the Dublin Airport Authority, Diageo, the Gaiety Theatre, Heineken Ireland, Irish Distillers, Live Nation, The Fitzwilliam Hotel, The Marker Hotel, The Merion Hotel, The Shelbourne Hotel, Tifco Hotels, the Westbury Hotel and The Westin Hotel – as well as The Trump International Hotel Doonbeg.

The letter states that the hospitality sector contributes €4.5 billion in wages, salaries and employment taxes per year, and employs or supports directly 330,000 jobs.

“Alongside the enormous impact for the businesses in question, the consequences of this ongoing focus will reach deep into the Irish economy,” the letter warns. “The current Irish approach risks not just short-term, but long-term lasting and irreparable damage to the economy and Irish society.”