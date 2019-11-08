Business leaders puzzled after PM contradicts own Brexit deal

Business representatives in Northern Ireland have requested further detail from Boris Johnson after he promised local Conservatives there would be no Irish Sea border for goods from Northern Ireland exported to Great Britain.

In a rambling speech to members of the Northern Ireland Conservatives at an election rally in Templepatrick, Co Antrim, on Thursday evening, Mr Johnson also said “there will not be tariffs or checks on goods coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland that are not going on to Ireland.”

Questioned by Irwin Armstrong, the owner of Ciga Healthcare in Ballymena, Mr Johnson responded that if anyone asked him to fill out a customs form, “tell them to ring up the Prime Minister and I will direct them to throw that form in the bin.”

There would be, the Prime Minster said, “no forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind. You will have unfettered access.”

Under the Brexit deal agreed between the EU and the UK, Northern Ireland will remain in the UK customs union post-Brexit but will be subject to EU customs rules.

This avoids a hard Border on the island of Ireland by placing regulatory and customs checks at ports on the Irish Sea.

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

'Absolutely clear'

Mr Armstrong told The Irish Times that Mr Johnson had been “absolutely clear” and he would be “very confident whenever I see the actual legislation.”

He said his understanding was that “a lot of flesh has been added to the bones” of the Brexit protocol for Northern Ireland – which contains few operational details – and said he believed it was “going in the right direction.”

This was a “relief”, he said, “to many local companies who make small shipments to Great Britain.”

Stephen Kelly from Manufacturing NI said their responsibility was to “hold the Prime Minister to his word” and ensure he delivers on his commitment through legislation.

“We’re not clear at this point and we’ve asked for the clarity, and it depends who you talk to in government, but there are conflicting reports from them on what this actually means,” he said.

“Boris Johnson is the prime minister, he’s the leader of the country . . . if that’s what he’s saying he’ll do, we want to make sure he delivers on that.”

Aodhán Connolly, the director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said Mr Johnson’s statement “isn’t the understanding as we have it.”

“We very much look forward to getting the detail from him on how he proposes not to have any paperwork or checks [from] Northern Ireland to Great Britain.”

He stressed it was important for the retail industry to have frictionless trade from east to west.

“If this is an aspiration that the Prime Minister has then we are more than happy and willing to work with him on this, but we are going to need that detail so that we can provide our supply chain with reassurance and we can continue to give Northern Ireland shoppers the affordability and choice that they have now.”