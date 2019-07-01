Bushy Park to get signs warning dog owners of danger from swans

Tensions rose to the surface at Bushy Park’s duck pond on Monday morning as dog owners and swan lovers clashed over who rules the water.

Two days after a cocker spaniel was killed by a swan at the Terenure park, a number of dogs were spotted enjoying a splash in the water.

Eliza Honan, a dog owner and park user, said she tried to warn people to keep their pets away from the pond’s wildlife.

“Last year the swans were protective, but this year they are hyper-, hyper-vigilant,” Ms Honan said. “I am absolutely not anti-dog, but that dog there ran right over to the swans and jumped in.”

She said the dog’s owners became very defensive when she confronted them. “Their attitude was: ‘I didn’t know this was your pond.’”

While she was sad to hear a dog was killed on Saturday, Ms Honan said the swans have been harassed for many years. Last year a cygnet was “mauled” by a dog, and many visitors continue to feed bread to the ducks and swans, despite signs warning of the damage processed foods can cause them.

Dangerous behaviour

“The majority of people around here care about the swans and use common sense, but I’m a swan person, so I’m worried about them,” she said. “Right now I’m particularly worried that some eejit will decide that the swan has to go.”

Keeping his cocker spaniel on a tight leash, Richard O’Connor (53) said he is well aware swans can be dangerous. “I wouldn’t blame the swans at all, because the dogs go far too near them. Too many people let their dogs do whatever they want,” the park regular added.

Swan family in Bushy Park. Photograph: Ellen O’Riordan

However, Mr O’Connor had sympathies with the dog’s owner, who he said “could have taken his eye off the dog for only a minute”. Some people are not aware of the dangers swans pose, he added. “They probably should put up a few signs to remind people, because they just don’t think.”

Nesting birds

Carmel Hennessy said she always takes the river path so her Jack Russell, Harley, does not bother the nesting birds. “If you’re a regular walker here you would know what the swans are like. I would almost think it would be intuitive to stay away.”

Ms Hennessy said the swans are “extra protective” this year, as they only have one cygnet. “Any animal that has had a baby is going to be protective of their offspring,” she added.

A Dublin City Council spokeswoman said temporary signage would be erected to alert people of the danger of dogs entering the pond. “Swans are wild birds and while it was only protecting its young, it led to an unfortunate outcome.”