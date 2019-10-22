Bus network redesign will increase Dublin services by 22%

Bus services in the capital will increase by 22 per cent under a proposed network redesign which was published on Tuesday.

The plan - full details of which are on busconnects.ie - was produced by the National Transport Authority, Dublin Bus and Jarrett Walker, a public transit consultant, will be more coherently planned and have a higher capacity than the current system, the planners said.

Under the plan, the network will be arranged on the basis of eight spines – or very frequent routes – which will radiate from the city centre. At the end of the spine, the individual services branch off to serve different areas.

The plan also includes 10 orbital routes, which operate around the city, and which will reduce significantly the need for passengers to travel through the city centre.

A second consultation period will now begin.

More to follow . . .