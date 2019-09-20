Bus crashes into landmark pub on Dublin’s College Green

A Dublin Bus crashed into a pub at a busy junction in the centre of Dublin on Friday morning.

The 145 Bus was rounding the a corner from D’Olier Street into College Green when it was involved in a collision with a Flagline coach and mounted a footpath outside Doyle’s pub on the corner facing Pearse Street Garda station.

Gardaí at the scene on College Green on Friday. Photograph: Tim O’Brien

An upstairs window on the Dublin Bus came into contact with a cornice of the pub and shattered. Another window beside the entrance door on the other side of the bus was shattered in collision with the coach.

The collision happened shortly before 11 am with floor staff in Doyles pub saying they “heard the bang inside and it felt like the building shook”.

There were minor delays to Luas Green Line services and to traffic in D’Olier Street and Townsend Street as gardaí dealt with the incident.

Staff in the pub say they felt the building shake as the bus crashed into the cornice of the pub. Photograph: Peggy Vather

Doyles bar manager Peggy Vather said “there is a a crash here nearly every day. There are four lanes of traffic coming around from D’Olier Street and they go into two here.” Staff from the pub overseen by Ms Vather and the gardaí swept glass off the road, but no ambulances were on site and nobody appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

Ms Vather said that Friday’s crash had been “the worst yet”. Gardaí were on the scene almost immediately managing traffic while both buses were driven away.