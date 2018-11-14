Bus breakdown on Dawson Street cleared but causing Luas delays

A broken down bus blocking the Luas tracks on Dawson Street in Dublin’s city centre has been cleared.

The commuter bus, which became stuck on the Luas tracks at the junction between Molesworth and Dawson Street during rush hour, led to chaos for early morning commuters on Wednesday and caused delays along the entire Green line.

A statement from Luas Customer Care shortly before 8am advised commuters to allow extra time for travel following the incident on Dawson Street. Luas tickets remained valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

The incident was cleared shortly before 8am, according to AA Roadwatch.