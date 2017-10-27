Bus and train fares to fall in Cork, Limerick and Galway

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced a series of public transport fare changes over the next year which will see a significant decrease in some Bus Éireann fares.

While there’s good news for families across all public transport, as children up to the age of five will now travel free – up from four years of age – there are also fare increases for some Dublin Bus users and Luas passengers.

Bus Éireann is the only provider to see a decrease in passenger numbers because of service cutbacks. Its fares within the cities Cork, Limerick and Galway are set to drop by 29 per cent.

The changes, which come into effect from December 1st, will also mean some cash fares on “mid-range” Dublin Bus journeys will increase by 5 per cent. There will be no change in fares for shorter journeys or for longer journeys.

Luas cash fares are also set to increase by five per cent to bring them in line with Dublin Bus fares, with a new €1 off-peak fare to be introduced on Luas Cross City, due to run from December 15th, for its first year.

The monthly Luas ticket is set to rise 10 per cent to €110 while an annual ticket will rise to €1,100.

The chief executive of National Transport Authority, Anne Graham said on Friday that the Bus Connects plan launched earlier this year indicated the simplification of public transport fares in the Dublin area.

“This fares determination takes the first steps toward a new fare structure by adjusting slightly a number of Dublin Bus and Luas fares to move towards an even simpler fare structure over a number of years,

“To mark the opening of Luas Cross City, we are introducing a €1 city centre fare available off-peak Monday to Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

“Fares for mid-range journeys are to increase by about 5 per cent. However, about two-thirds of those passengers can beat the increase simply by moving to Leap [cards], which will still be cheaper than the current cash fare,” added Ms Graham.

Irish Rail passengers will see a range of fares increase by an average of 1.2 per cent next year, which the NTA said was broadly in line with inflation.

The NTA also says that additional services introduced in recent years is adding to operational costs, and that staff pay rises have also put extra pressure on the companies.

Public Transport fare changes:

• Kids under the age of five to go free on public transport (up from age four)

• New Luas €1 city centre off-peak fare set to be introduced

• Bus Éireann fares to drop by 29 per cent

• Irish Rail fares will increase by an average 1.2 per cent next year

• Dublin Bus Passengers will see a 5 per cent increase to mid-range journeys

• Monthly and annual Luas tickets to rise by 10 per cent

• Commuter rail fares in Cork restructured with savings of up to 25 per cent

• All Leap fares dropping by an average 18 per cent

* From mid-2018, passengers will be able to use Leap cards on Bus Éireann.