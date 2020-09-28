Bus Éireann to end many inter-city routes due to financial pressures

Bus Éireann is to close down several of its inter-city routes as a result of financial pressures brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is understood the State-owned transport company is to end the current Dublin- Cork, Dublin-Limerick and Dublin-Galway routes.

Bus Éireann is also expected to suspend its current Dublin-Belfast route.

An express service running from Galway to Limerick via Shannon airport which ceased to operate during the summer is not now expected to resume.

However, it is understood the company does not plan any job losses as a a result of the route closures.

Instead, it is understood Bus Éireann is planning an expansion of its operations in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford, where it offers city services.

