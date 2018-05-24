Bus Éireann staff to receive pay review

Management at Bus Éireann is to carry out a review of pay for staff at the State-owned transport company.

The company met with trade unions on Thursday and agreed that the process will commence in about three weeks’ time.

It is understood that unions are seeking pay increases up to the level of the 3.75 per cent rise secured by staff at Dublin Bus.

A Bus Éireann spokeswoman said that management had acknowledged that a review of pay levels across all grades of staff needed to be considered.

She said that all parties accepted that a Labour Court recommendation, which brought to an end a three-week strike at the company last year, provided a mechanism to review aspects of pay and conditions at the company.

“Management acknowledges the major contribution made by staff in the ongoing transformation of the company’s business, while remaining cognisant of the ongoing financial challenges that remain,” she said.

Siptu described the meeting on Thursday as “constructive ”.

Severe underfunding

Siptu sector organiser John Murphy said: “While the financial position of the company has improved due to efficiencies provided by our members under the Labour Court recommendation, the problem of severe underfunding of Bus Éireann remains.

“It is essential that the National Transport Authority steps up to the mark and provides adequate funding to allow Bus Éireann to maintain services and increase its employees’ basic pay in line with industry norms. Such an approach would adequately recognise the sacrifices made by our members to secure the continued viability of the company.”

The general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU), Dermot O’Leary, said: “Our members were informed last year that further investment at Bus Éireann would not be forthcoming unless they accepted the Labour Court recommendation and the efficiencies therein. The recent announcements on service expansion and driver recruitment is a clear indication that Bus Éireann is once again open for business.

“The commitment from company management that they will now engage in dialogue on pay would appear to support our contention that our members’ sacrifices have significantly contributed to Bus Éireann’s turnaround, [and] the least expected in return is a pay rise which will be commensurate with others in the public transport sector.”