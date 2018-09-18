Bus Éireann staff could strike over pay rise row, union warns

Passengers using Bus Éireann services could face new industrial action in the future unless staff at the State-owned transport company receive a pay rise, one of its main trade unions has warned.

Unions and management at Bus Éireann will hold talks over pay at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on Tuesday morning.

Staff at the company staged a 3-week strike last year over controversial cost -containment plans put forward by management at a time when Bus Éireann was facing serious financial difficulties.,

Unions contend that the company’s fortunes have since improved.

They are seeking increases along the lines of those secured by other transport workers in recent years which ranged from 2.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent annually.

The general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) Dermot O’Leary said staff at Bus Éireann had not had a pay rise in over 10 years.

“They have observed colleagues in the Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, the CIE Group, Luas and workers across the economy gain improvements to pay over the last two years. it is long since passed time that those workers that have put their shoulder to the wheel, helped to correct the ills of their company were given material recognition by way of a long overdue pay rise,” he said.

“Our members, having witnessed the apathy of Government towards Bus Éireann customers during last years dispute, have no desire to revisit those dark days and discommode their customers.

“Whilst it remains our preferred option that the WRC discussions will assist in helping towards achieving a pay improvement, anything less will inevitably lead to our members and staff across Bus Éireann demanding a ballot for industrial action similar to that taken by workers in other companies in the public transport arena”

Mr O’Leary said staff at Bus Éireann engaged in a difficult 3-week dispute last year on the back of a contention by management, supported by Government, that the very survival of the company was at stake.

“Having accepted major changes to work practices, including more onerous rosters and increased efficiencies, our members are now witnessing a public transport company that has expanded its services immeasurably over the last year, they (our members) have contributed significantly towards these improvements. We have also witnessed an increase in management positions across the company, clearly indicating that Bus Éireann is on a growth trajectory”