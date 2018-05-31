Burning lorry on M50 causes severe traffic disruption

One lane northbound is open but the fire is causing significant traffic delays in the area

Emergency crews deal with the burning lorry on the M50 on Thursday. Image via M50 Traffic Alert Twitter account

Emergency crews deal with the burning lorry on the M50 on Thursday. Image via M50 Traffic Alert Twitter account

 

There is significant traffic disruption in parts of Dublin after a lorry caught fire on the M50, forcing the closure of one northbound lane.

The burning vehicle is just past Junction 13 and was reported shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

Gardaí said while one lane is open there are significant traffic delays in the area.

Northbound motorists are being advised to exit the M50 at Junction 15 or 16 and re join the M50 at Junction 12 where possible.

More to follow.