Bunny Carr, former RTÉ presenter, dies aged 91

Bunny Carr, the former RTÉ presenter and founder of Carr Communications, has died aged 91.

Mr Carr was best known as the host of shows such as Quicksilver, Going Strong, Teen Talk, and The Politicians.

He was born in Dublin in 1927 and grew up in Clontarf.

Mr Carr was with the then Teilifís Éireann when it launched on New Year’s Eve in 1961.

In 1970 he went to work as director of the Catholic Communications Centre, where he trained priests in media skills.

He left in 1973 to set up Carr Communications.

Pre-deceased by his wife Joan in 2005, he is survived by his daughters Carolyn and Philo and son Alan.

He died on Wednesday in Howth in Dublin and his funeral mass will be held on Saturday in St Fintan’s Church, Sutton, Co Dublin.