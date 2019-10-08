Budget 2020: Stamp duty and carbon tax to rise in Brexit-focused budget

Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe has said there will be “absolutely no surprises” in the budget to be outlined this afternoon.

Mr Donohoe will be making his speech to the Dáil at 1pm, with comprehensive coverage on our live blog.

Speaking as he arrived at the Department of Finance this morning, Mr Donohoe said all of the main features of Budget 2020 are well known but that it was “a particularly challenging budget” because of the need to make some changes before Brexit.

Rate of commercial stamp duty will rise from 6 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Carbon tax will increase by €6 per tonne.

Increase of 50 cent in excise on cigarettes.

Tax credit increases for home carers and the self-employed

A new nitrogen oxide charge on new and imported petrol and diesel cars

A contingency fund to deal with Brexit in the region of €1 billion

€5 increase in the living alone allowance

Spending package

The overall budget day spending package, which was expected to be €2.8 billion, will now rise to around €3.1 billion.

Mr Donohoe wrapped up a series of meetings on Monday night when he met Fianna Fáil, whose support is needed to pass budgets under the confidence-and-supply deal, and Independent Alliance. Fianna Fáil had pushed for more gardaí as well as health and education staff. The Independent Alliance will trumpet policies such as an increase of €15,000 in the inheritance tax threshold, a €30 million transition fund for five counties in the midlands where Bord na Mona is a significant employer, and changes to the qualifying thresholds for medical cards for the over 70s.

To help with an increase in the carbon tax, the fuel allowance – which may be rebranded the “energy allowance” – will rise by €2.

In health, 1,000 new frontline staff – such as speech and language, occupational and disability therapists – will be hired and there will be a big increase in home help hours.

The Help to Buy scheme for first time buyers, which was due to end this year, will be extended for another two years without any change to its structure.

The Department of Sport will be given extra funding for the European Championship games being held in Ireland next year, as well as preparing Irish teams for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

At 12.15pm, Mr Donohoe will appear at Government Buildings for the traditional budget day photocall, holding up the budget books while the cameras clatter furiously. An hour has been set aside in the Dáil schedule at 1pm, and his speech will be followed by several hours of debate as the Opposition finance spokesmen and women give their responses.