Brother and sister in their 40s die in Co Wexford crash

Two people in their 40s, a man and a woman, have died in a road traffic incident on the N25, less than 5km from Wexford town.

The crash happened on the road to New Ross at 1.30pm on Wednesday, when the vehicle in which they were travelling was in a collision with a 4x4 coming in the opposite direction.

The man and woman have been named locally as brother and sister Sylvester (Sylvie) and Anne Dempsey, who lived at Clongeen.

It is understood the siblings were on their way home from business in Wexford town when the collision occurred.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies removed to Waterford hospital.

Local gardaí have reported that the two occupants of the 4x4 escaped uninjured.

The N25 Wexford to New Ross road is closed for forensic examination between the village of Barntown and Larkin’s Cross.