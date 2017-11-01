Brokenshire to update on progress of NI powersharing talks

The Northern Secretary James Brokenshire is due to offer a update at Stormont on Wednesday on the state of talks on restoring powersharing.

The DUP and Sinn Féin over several weeks of negotiations have failed to overcome differences, particularly on the Irish language.

The talks intensified this week but sources say significant gaps remain between the parties.

Amid considerable pessimism Mr Brokenshire on Wednesday is scheduled to provide his estimation of whether a deal is possible in these phase of negotiations.

If it is clear the DUP and Sinn Féin cannot strike a deal in the short term then Mr Brokenshire will be obliged to introduce a budget for Northern Ireland through Westminster.

Sinn Féin has made clear that if he begins moving a budget at Westminster then that would crash this stage of negotiations.

Northern Irish politics has largely been stalled since the late Sinn Féin deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in January at the height of the controversy over the botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, leading to the collapse of the devolved government. His party blamed the DUP for the so-called ‘cash for ash’ controversy which it was claimed could result in an overspend of up to £400 million in a 20 year period. Fresh elections were held in March but a new Assembly has not yet got up and running.

‘Direct rule’

SDLP Assembly member Nichola Mallon said she understood the legislation to introduce a budget would begin on November 13th in the Commons. Were that to happen it would mark “the beginning of direct rule” from Westminster, she said.

Ms Mallon called on the DUP and Sinn Féin to “come clean” and publish the papers they have been exchanging so that the public could determine “who is holding up progress here”.

In recent weeks the DUP and Sinn Féin had got close to a deal but could not get it over the line. The two parties have been bogged down over a number of issues including same-sex marriage, dealing with the past and holding inquests into past killings of the Troubles.

The main issue blocking a deal is over the Irish language, with Sinn Féin seeking a free-standing Irish language act and the DUP insisting language legislation must also embrace Ulster Scots and other “cultural” matters.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was at Stormont on Monday and Tuesday. In a tweet he said everyone was “working hard to get a deal across the line”.

Mr Brokenshire had set midnight on Monday as the deadline for an agreement. However, late on Monday night he extended the deadline to allow more negotiations on Tuesday, stating that “further progress” had been made on Monday.