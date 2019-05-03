Broken down bus blocks traffic in Dublin city centre

A bus has broken down on Dublin’s College Green causing heavy traffic to build up in the area.

An Garda Síochána have said there is heavy traffic on approach to the incident and are advising road users to use an alternative route but traffic heading towards Westmoreland Street from Dame Street is able to pass.

College Green - Bus break down on Luas tracks. Heavy traffic on arrival. Please use alternative routes, long delays — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 3, 2019

Breakdown on Dame St inbound at College Green on junction. Traffic unable to pass, expect delays. — Traffic Management Centre (@DCCTraffic) May 3, 2019

Gardaí are rerouting traffic on to the south quays which are quite busy heading out of the city from O’Connell Bridge to Usher’s Quay.

Green Line Luas services are suspended between St Stephen’s Green and Dominic as the bus is blocking the Luas tracks and trams cannot pass.

More to follow