Broadband plan ‘may breach public spending code’, Ministers were warned

The Department of Public Expenditure advised ministers that going ahead with the National Broadband Plan may be a breach of the public spending code, that the value for money case put forward for the project lacked credibility and that it presented a threat to the public finances.

In written observations to a confidential cabinet memo considered by ministers yesterday, senior department officials warned that other public capital projects, including roads and social housing, would have to be postponed or cancelled to pay for the costs of the broadband plan.

Ministers were also told that cheaper alternatives were available.

However, the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe disagreed with the conclusions of his department officials and recommended that the Government go ahead with the project. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also backed the broadband plan, and the Cabinet agreed yesterday to proceed with the €3 billion project.

Mr Varadkar said the cost, spread over a number of years, would bring huge benefits to rural Ireland.

However, the objections by senior officials - placed in a Cabinet memo, a highly unusual step - are considerably stronger than had been previously assumed.

Earlier this morning the secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure Robert Watt declined to comment on his advice about the plan at a public event.

The Government has said that it will release significant numbers of documents relating to the project today, but the release has been delayed. It will not release the Cabinet memo, however.

Officials have said that existing capital projects will not be affected and that extra money will be found for the plan.