Broadband memo: officials said cost benefit analysis ‘not credible’

The Cabinet advice from senior government officials on the broadband project, published by the Government on Wednesday afternoon, demonstrates an unprecedented strength of opposition to the plan which was approved by ministers yesterday.

In a lengthy observation, the department says its senior officials “strongly recommend against approval of the appointment of the preferred bidder”. This was grounds of:

Cost and affordability;

Impact on the NDP [National Development Plan] and on projects foregone as a result;

Value for money and, specifically, uncertain benefits;

Unprecedented risk for the Exchequer; and

Compatibility with the spatial objectives of Project Ireland 2040.

The Department says an alternative exists to promote a more limited, prudent, affordable and less risky approach that would allow the project to be extended if demand became apparent.

The Department also advises against hiking capital budgets to pay for the plan - a move that the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has since announced - despite the warnings about stimulating inflation in the construction sector.

The department also lists a series of specific projects that could be cancelled or delayed to pay for the plan - including water projects in Tralee and Killarney; roads in Sligo, Killaloe, Cork and Moycullen; developments in Dundalk, Tallaght and Limerick institutes of technology; new ambulance bases, and primary care centres.

“Recent experience in trying to secure additional capital for the overrun on the National Children’s Hospital within the existing capital budget highlights how difficult a task this is,” the memo says.

The memo also sets out specific doubts about the cost benefit analysis supplied by the Department of Communications, questioning many of its assumptions. It says that assuming a take up of 30 per cent, this implies a public subsidy of €20,000 per household.

“Providing the scale of investment [contained in the plan] to all areas is unaffordable,” it says.

While the figures which show the investment by the private company set to be awarded the contract are blacked out of the released files, the document suggests that they are considerably less than the state investment.

“Under this proposal the State will not own the asset, despite investing up to €3 billion in it as compared to a private sector equity investment of only [BLACKED OUT],” the department warns. “In effect the private operator will have all of their monies paid back by [date blacked out] while the exchequer could have paid out [sum blacked out] by that stage. In these circumstances, it is a challenge to conclude that this contract represents value for money for the state or is in the best interests of the taxpayer,” it says.

The document repeatedly warns about the low level of investment from the bidder.

The cost benefit analysis, it says, is “not credible”.