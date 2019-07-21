British Open: How sport and Shane Lowry are uniting Ireland

Out on the course at Royal Portrush, it feels like magic is in the making. The first British Open golf championship to be held on Irish soil in almost 70 years, and a potential Irish winner.

As Shane Lowry tees off, the roar of the crowd is deafening. “Come on Shane,” they shout, phones held aloft to record the moment. The cheers reverberate around the course, as if tracking his progress from hole to hole. At the 18th, the Irish flag stands out.

At 16 under par, Lowry started earlier on Sunday with a four-shot lead; among those watching is Niall Morrissey from Co Kildare.

Niall Morrissey, Stuart Mackenzie-Smyth, Denis Rosnon and James Carroll at Royal Portrush on Sunday. Photograph: Freya McClements

“It was an unbelievable day yesterday,” he says. “We saw most of Lowry’s round - that 63 was incredible.

“It puts a whole different spin on the day to have an Irish guy in the lead. I was at Carnoustie when Padraig Harrington won, and I’ve only been to the Open twice.”

Might he bring Lowry luck? Morrissey laughs. “Well, he’s in good shape now. It would be incredible if he won.”

Out on the course the Irish contingent are much in evidence. Along the ropes which mark out the course, tricolours are held aloft; one man is dressed head to toe in a shamrock-patterned suit.

“It has the feel of a home game here,” says Morrissey. “It’s Northern Ireland and it’s Ireland and it’s golf. Just the prospect of a home winner would make the weekend a whole better prospect.”

“We were just as much up for Rory [McIlroy] and Graeme [McDowell] as we are for Shane,” adds his friend Stuart MacKenzie-Smyth. “It’s a big day for Ireland and for golf.”

‘No borders’

Of the 200,000 spectators who have come to Portrush for the Open, more than half of ticket sales were to people from outside Northern Ireland. On the course, accents from all over Ireland mingle with Scottish, American and Australian tones; if they have one thing in common, it is their insistence that talk of a border does not belong here. “There are no borders in golf,” is an oft-repeated phrase.

“Golf is an all-Ireland sport,” explains Michael Callaghan, from Strabane, Co Tyrone.

“Protestants and Catholics have always played golf together, and that’s the way it should be. It’s not a Protestant sport or a Catholic sport, it’s a universal sport, which unites people through their love of golf. Sport breaks down barriers.

“In the absence of Rory [McIlroy], obviously this is the next best thing. Everyone loves Shane Lowry.”

Not quite everybody. Two men wear jackets with the Northern Ireland football team logo; “we’ll tell you what we think as long as we don’t have to give our names,” they tell The Irish Times.

“To be totally honest, it’s the first time in 70 years the Open’s been here and it’s a bit galling to see all the Tricolours out. I’ve a Red Hand of Ulster here in my bag, just in case,” he explains.

Both stress that this is not meant in a sectarian way. “It’s just that it’s sort of Northern Ireland’s moment in the sun, and we won’t quite get it if Shane Lowry wins - though it would also be great if he won.

“We’d just have loved to have seen Rory in the final.

“But there’s been absolutely no aggression here - even McIlroy said he’ll play for Ireland in the Olympics and nobody thinks any less of him for that. There’s pretty much no divide any more.”

‘Sense of unity’

Stephen McGrath and his friends agree. In the wind and rain on the course, their Hawaiian shirts and sunhats are attracting plenty of attention.

“Well somebody’s got to dress for the weather you want,” says McGrath.

They are all from Belfast; some see themselves as British, some as Irish. “We don’t think there’s any difference - it doesn’t come into it,” he explains. “Not for our generation anyway. It’s not what we’ve grown up with. We’re beyond that - nobody cares any more.”

If Lowry wins, he has more than simply the Claret Jug coming to him. “We’re going to present him with one of our shirts.”

Brian and Mary O’Higgins are just as confident. From Oranmore, Co Galway, they are queuing under a golf umbrella to get up to the stands for a better view.

Brian and Mary O’Higgins from Oranmore, Co Galway, at the British Open. Photograph: Freya McClements

“Sport knows no boundaries, and there shouldn’t be any in politics,” says Mary. “It’s been fantastic - even travelling up here was so easy, and there’s just such a sense of friendship out here on the course.

“To think that this is here in Northern Ireland after all the years of turmoil, it’s wonderful.

“At one stage it all has to be left behind and we have to move on,” adds Brian. “There’s an all-Ireland rugby team, and Shane’s a sportsman at heart - of course his father was a great GAA man.

“There’s a real sense of unity in sport. It unites Ireland. Fair play to the Open people for having the confidence to bring it to Northern Ireland.”

Can Lowry do it? “I hope he can hold on. Is it too early to start saying there’ll be not a drop of work done next week?”