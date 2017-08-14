British government accused of “back-of-envelope” Brexit plans

The British government has been accused of devising “unworkable” and “back of an envelope” proposals for the United Kingdom quitting the European Union.

Sinn Féin and the SDLP have issued withering statements about London’s plans for leaving the EU ahead of a British government position paper that is expected to state that a customs border between the North and the South will be required after Brexit.

In advance of the paper that is to be published on Wednesday, informed sources said the British government wanted a customs border between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit but one that would have a “light touch”.

The position paper, according to sources, will include proposals to make the impact of a customs Border as limited as possible. This, they said, would involve proposals such as spot checks of vehicles, the use of number plate recognition technology, and CCTV cameras monitoring the movement of goods crossing the Border.

Sinn Féin Brexit spokesman David Cullinane said that the proposals for a customs border on the island of Ireland were unworkable, bad for the economy, and not compatible with the Belfast Agreement.

“It is clear that the British Tory party are in disarray over Brexit. They have no plan, no solutions for Brexit, only slogans,” said the Sinn Féin TD.

‘Play fast and loose’

“The latest leak and briefings demonstrate that they are prepared to impose an EU frontier across Ireland and are prepared to play fast and loose with our economy and peace agreements,” he added.

“This is a non-runner. The notion of a frictionless technological border has been dismissed as nonsense and impossible to deliver,” said Mr Cullinane. “What is clear is that Tories are prepared to use Ireland as collateral damage in their negotiations with the EU.”

Mr Cullinane said the Government must stand up for the “interests of all those on the island of Ireland and argue for designated special status for the North within the EU”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was also dismissive of some of the expected content of the paper. “Advance leaks indicate that Theresa May’s government intends to stubbornly stick by its hard Brexit position of leaving the customs union and the single market, threatening a hard Border in Ireland,” he said on Sunday.

“Back-of-the-envelope proposals on ‘very advanced CCTV cameras’ at the Border don’t even enter into the realm of a serious suggestion or a credible solution,” added Mr Eastwood.

“It is almost laughable that it took the British government over a year to come up with it. Anyone who knows anything about the Irish Border knows it’s a non-runner,” he said.

‘Unique circumstances’

“Any Border must be around the island of Ireland, not across it,” added Mr Eastwood. “This is the only position which recognises our unique circumstances and it is the only position which is actually enforceable. It is the only serious and credible solution to the Brexit problem which has so far been proposed.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist Party Leader Robin Swann warned Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that he must steer away from pushing for a Border “in the Irish Sea”.

“Brexit negotiations should not be used as a Trojan Horse by those who seek to exploit the situation to further their united Ireland agenda. Those who have shouted loudest about protecting the Belfast Agreement have seemingly been quick to forget the principle of consent when they think they are close to getting their way,” he added.

“Northern Ireland’s right to self-determination must be respected throughout these negotiations and beyond,” said Mr Swann. “The futile pursuit of a Border in the Irish Sea must be abandoned and minds must be focused on finding solutions that work for everyone – a commitment that seems to have been forgotten in recent weeks.”