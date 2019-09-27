Bright and breezy weather expected for Dublin homecoming on Sunday

Dublin GAA supporters can expect a somewhat typical September afternoon of sunshine and scattered showers on Sunday as they take to the streets of the city centre to celebrate the homecoming of their victorious men and women’s football teams.

Met Éireann has forecast bright and breezy conditions for Sunday mixed with some showers and moderate northwest breezes and temperatures ranging between 14 - 17 degrees. The generally clear conditions will come as a great relief to the thousands of lucky ticket holders who will descend upon Merrion Square in Dublin’s city centre on Sunday afternoon as well as the many others who are expected to line the streets in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the All-Ireland champions.

It’s not yet clear whether an open top bus will be used to bring the team through the city centre to facilitate disappointed fans who did not secure tickets. Dublin City Council defended the decision earlier this week to hold a ticket-only event earlier, saying the restriction on numbers was for health and safety reasons. The 3,500 general release tickets for the homecoming were snapped up within an hour of being made availing on Monday morning. The remaining 11,000 tickets for the event were allocated to the Dublin County Board and Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Association for dispersal.

Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire as Dublin celebrate beating Kerry in the All-Ireland senior football final replay, at Croke Park. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The council has said no alcohol will be permitted at the event, which runs between 1.30pm-4.30pm and that searches will be in place at access points. They have asked fans not to bring bags bigger than A4 size or any large flags or flag poles.

Merrion Square South and East, Fitzwilliam Street Lower and Mount Street Upper will be closed to traffic from 6pm on Saturday, September 28th and there is no parking at the event.

Weather conditions for the rest of the weekend, through Friday and Saturday, are forecast to be far wetter. Friday morning will see heavy showers around the country with a risk of thunder and spot flooding. This will clear in the afternoon as brighter conditions spread from the west and with temperatures ranging between 13 and 16 degrees. Saturday will also see persistent and heavy rain developing in the south before spreading over Munster and Leinster in the evening with similar mid-teen temperatures.

The rain will continue on Saturday night over Munster and Leinster with a chance of spreading across the rest of the country. However, rain showers will clear overnight leading to bright, breezy day for Sunday’s homecoming.

The rain is forecast to return on Monday with clearer conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of the week is set to become more unsettled with rain, showers and strong winds.