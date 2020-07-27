Bridge Notes: Northern Ireland Bridge Union’s agm will be held on August 23rd

The Northern Ireland Bridge Union’s pairs competitions for intermediate A, intermediate B and novice grades to commemorate the late Ciara Burns, Ireland and Northern Ireland international player, will be held on the Bridge Base online web site next Sunday, August 2nd, starting at 2pm. Details from Sandie Millership, jsmillership@btinternet.com.

Outstanding NIBU league and knock-out matches from the 2019-20 season are postponed until normal bridge games resume. The union’s annual general meeting will be held on Sunday, August 23rd.

The Irish Bridge Union’s and the Contract Bridge Association of Ireland’s simultaneous pairs competitions have been scheduled for their usual dates in November and February respectively.

The CBAI’s recently-released players’ ranking list is headed by 26 grand-masters, each holding 1,000 or more national master points.

Tom Hanlon, Gay Keaveney, Hugh McGann, Nick FitzGibbon, and BJ O’Brien all exceed 2,000.

The list is completed by Adam Mesbur, John Carroll, Pádraig and Micheál Ó Briain, Terry Walsh, Michael MacDonagh, Enda Glynn, Peter Goodman, Donal and Tommy Garvey, Anna Onishuk, Karel de Raeymaeker, Rory Timlin, Rory Boland, David Jackson, Michael McGloughlin, Bob and Maureen Pattinson, Teresa Rigney, Derek O’Gorman and Thomas MacCormac.

Under the NIBU ranking system 600 points is the grand-master threshold. Three of its players, Rex Anderson, David Greenwood and Ian Lindsay, have attained premier, grand-master status.

Word Bridge Federation president,Gianarrigo Rona has issued a statement that whereas online privately-organised competitions do not come under WBF jurisdiction, nonetheless it affirms its revulsion, rejection and condemnation of online cheating. The statement comes on foot of recent admission of cheating during online tournaments by a Polish international player.

Results: Sligo and Friends: Competition A: 1. Mary Gilvarry, Mary O’Dowd; 2. Mary McCarthy, Mike O’Donnell. B: 1. Finola Higgins, Tom McIntyre; 2. Marie Beaney, Séamus Boyle.

Intermediate: 1. Declan Harte, Margaret McCarthy; 2. Patricia Hanney, Maria Lynch.

Intermediate Swiss teams: 1. Edie Brosnan, Jeremiah Moynihan, Clare Doyle, Ann Nolan; 2. Una Cunningham, Kate Hogan, Margaret Kenneally, Joan Collins.

Waterford, Limerick pairs: 1. Gordon Lessells, Liz-Ann O’Reilly; 2. Marian Tubritt, Clare Tallon.

Intermediate B/Novice: 1. Camilla McLoughlin, Phyllis Carew; 2. Michael Doyle, Helena Murphy.

Master Swiss teams: 1. Ann and Stephen Cairns, Pauric Burke, Una Carthy; 2. Zrinka Kokot, Pat McDaid, Alan O’Sullivan, Carol Ann Cummins.

C Clare pairs: 1. Mary Nelligan, Nora Gaire; 2. Danny Dillon, Danny Liddy.

Bridge Notes, on holiday during August, will resume on September 1st.