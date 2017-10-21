Bride wearing veil allegedly a passenger in car doing ‘donuts’

A bride still wearing a veil following her wedding service was, it has been claimed, a passenger in a car allegedly doing “donuts” on a country road in Co Antrim, a court has heard.

The claims were made as three men were charged with dangerous driving at Ballinlea Road near Ballycastle.

The cases of Jonathan Othniel Davidson, (34) of Lisnagat Road, Mosside; Martin Jamison, (22) of Turnarobert Park, Armoy and John Edward Mackey Lamont, (35) of Turraloskin Park, Moyarget, were mentioned at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

All three are accused of dangerous driving on the Ballinlea Road on February 21st, 2015. A solicitor for Davidson asked for a two-week adjournment to allow representations to be made to the Public Prosecution Service, during a court hearing on Thursday.

Mr Jamison’s lawyer said his client was entering a not guilty plea to the charge and also wanted to make representations to the PPS.

Mr Lamont’s solicitor said there were documents outstanding from the PPS and she wanted to take full instructions. Looking at the papers in the case, District Judge Liam McNally asked what was meant by “diffing”.

A prosecutor told him it was using the hand brake to do “donut”.

She added: “The incident took place after a wedding service and the bride was in one of the cars”.

“Allegedly,” counsel for Mr Jamison replied, but the prosecutor added: “She was wearing a veil”.

The judge said that facilities would be needed to view a DVD in connection with the case.

The prosecutor said they were currently waiting on copies of the DVD to serve to the defence and that they only had one copy at present.

The judge adjourned all three cases to November, saying that if matters are unresolved, a date for contest would be set.