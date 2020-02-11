Brian Cowen ‘hopes to walk again’ following stroke last July

Former taoiseach Brian Cowen is slowly recovering after he suffered a stroke and suspected bleed on the brain last July and “hopes to walk again” soon, his wife has said.

Mr Cowen (60) experienced serious health complications last summer and spent five months in St Vincent’s Hospital receiving treatment.

However, his wife Mary said the former Fianna Fáil TD has now been moved from a hospital setting into a rehab centre and he hopes to return home in the near future.

Speaking to local radio station Midlands 103 at the Laois-Offaly election count over the weekend, Ms Cowen said the Clara native is making “slow and steady progress”.

“He’s beginning to see progress now himself which is very encouraging for him, whereas we’ve seen progress before him because we’ve been with him from day one when he was very seriously ill,” she said.

“He’s very encouraged by what he’s doing at the moment, he’s very determined and hopes to walk again and get out and come home soon.”

He now attends therapy and the gym several times a day, she added.

Ms Cowen said her husband wasn’t feeling well a couple of days prior to the stroke. He was due to see his consultant at the Beacon hospital on July 4th.

“When he got there he was admitted, they were going to do a procedure on him the next day which was an every-day procedure. It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. That night, Brian collapsed and he had a very bad stroke and a very bad bleed to the brain,” she said.

He was transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital where Ms Cowen said he was resuscitated and then transferred to ICU.

The past seven months, she added, had been a very difficult time for the family. She thanked the public for their support and well wishes.

“We’re very blessed to have such good support. People have just been so good. Letters, cards, get well wishes and it’s been very nice and heartening for us. It was difficult but we’re here now, and he’s here,” she added.

His daughter, Sinead, reiterated that it has been a “very difficult time” but that the family has been encouraged by the progress he is making.

“He’s been inspirational, really, in his determination to get better and that’s made it a lot easier for us. But yeah it’s definitely been a tricky time, but we’re coming out of the other end of it now hopefully,” she added.