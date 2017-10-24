Brexit: UK must find concrete NI Border proposals, says Macron

French president makes comments in Paris during visit by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

 

Britain must find concrete proposals to tackle issues concerning the border between the United Kingdom and Ireland in the wake of Brexit, said French president Emmanuel Macron during a news conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“It’s up to the UK to come up with concrete proposals to minimise the impact of Brexit on the British/Irish border,” said Macron on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Mr Varadkar had said Ireland wanted Britain to commit to a fallback option that would avoid a customs border returning to the island of Ireland, should its plan of keeping the closest possible ties with the EU fall through.

More to follow.

Agencies