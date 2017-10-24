Brexit: UK must find concrete NI Border proposals, says Macron
French president makes comments in Paris during visit by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
French president Emmanuel Macron (right) shakes hands with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on Tuesday. Photograph: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron, (right), listens to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday. Photograph: Reuters
French president Emmanuel Macron (right) greets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday. Photograph: EPA
Britain must find concrete proposals to tackle issues concerning the border between the United Kingdom and Ireland in the wake of Brexit, said French president Emmanuel Macron during a news conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
“It’s up to the UK to come up with concrete proposals to minimise the impact of Brexit on the British/Irish border,” said Macron on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Mr Varadkar had said Ireland wanted Britain to commit to a fallback option that would avoid a customs border returning to the island of Ireland, should its plan of keeping the closest possible ties with the EU fall through.
