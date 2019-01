Brexit: May will seek to reopen withdrawal deal with the EU

British prime minister Theresa May told her senior ministers on Tuesday that in order to win parliament’s support for her Brexit deal the Withdrawal Agreement would have to be reopened, her spokesman said.

The EU has so far ruled out reopening the agreement, which Mrs May said would be needed in order to provide legal changes to the so-called backstop, an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border in Ireland.

“The prime minister said that in order to win the support of the House of Commons legal changes to the backstop will be required, that would mean reopening the Withdrawal Agreement,” he told reporters.

“She said a vote of the Brady amendment makes it clear that the current nature of the backstop is the key reason that the House cannot support the deal.”

She was speaking ahead of a House of Commons debate on Brexit and votes on proposed amendments to the Brexit deal.

The prime minister said, following this month’s crushing 230-vote defeat in the Commons, it was clear that only reopening the agreement and changing the backstop will win MPs’ support for her EU withdrawal deal.

In a change to previously announced plans, she will address MPs at the start of a debate on Tuesday on a series of proposed amendments to the deal, urging them to back proposals from Tory grandee Sir Graham Brady to replace the backstop with “alternative arrangements”.

Amendments

In an apparent attempt to fend off possible defeat on other amendments which could delay Brexit or rule out a no-deal departure, Mrs May promised that Tuesday’s votes would not be MPs’ final chance to pass judgment on EU withdrawal.

Her hopes of victory for the Brady amendment were boosted when former foreign secretary and Brexit figurehead Boris Johnson said he would “gladly” vote for it - if it meant the Withdrawal Agreement being reopened and legally binding changes being made to the backstop.

But the chances of the Commons derailing her plans were also heightened when Labour confirmed it will back a cross-party amendment to push Brexit day back from March 29th to the end of this year and put parliament in the driving seat on the way forward.

This proposal, tabled by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Tory Nick Boles, is one of the strongest-backed of a bevy of rival amendments tabled for debate.

John Bercow

Only those selected by Speaker John Bercow will go forward to a vote. Mrs May is expected to have phone discussions with key EU leaders over the course of the day, with votes taking place in the early evening.

Speaking to Cabinet, she said she aims to return to the Commons “as soon as possible” with a revised deal, which will be subject to a “meaningful vote” of MPs. If it is defeated, she will table another amendable motion for debate the following day. If no new deal is reached by February 13, the PM will make a statement to Parliament that day and table an amendable motion for debate the following day.

Her announcement brought the prospect of the cancellation of Parliament’s half-term recess a step closer, as the Commons is currently due to rise for its 10-day break on February 14th.

The debate started shortly before 1pm and the votes are due to begin at 7pm.

More to follow.