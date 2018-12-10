Brexit: May seeks to postpone Commons vote on withdrawal agreement

Theresa May has asked to postpone Tuesday’s House of Commons vote on the Brexit withdrawal agreement she reached with the European Union after 18 months of negotiations.

The UK prime minister announced the decision in the House on Monday, saying, to laughs from MPs, that there was support for many parts of the deal but that there was much objection to the proposed Northern Ireland backstop.

The backstop is an insurance policy included in the agreement so as to avoid a hard Irish border in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

“If we went ahead and held the vote tomorrow the deal would be rejected by a significant margin,” Mrs May told parliament. “We will therefore defer the vote scheduled for tomorrow and not proceed to divide the House at this time.”

Ms May said she would go to visit other EU leaders as well as officials from the European Commission and European Council before a leaders’ summit later this week and do all that she could to secure reassurances.

She told MPs if they wanted an alternative arrangement with the EU, they must be honest about the downsides of the other options - a second referendum, continued single market membership and a no deal departure.

Just finished a call with the Prime Minister. My message was clear. The backstop must go. Too much time has been wasted. Need a better deal. Disappointed it has taken so long for Prime Minister to listen. — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) December 10, 2018 There will be three Government oral statements in the @HouseofCommons today:



1 - Theresa May: Exiting the EU

2 - Andrea Leadsom: Business Statement

3 - Stephen Barclay: EU Exit - Article 50 — Leader's Office (@CommonsLeader) December 10, 2018

“Does this house want to deliver Brexit?” Mrs May asked. “If the House does, does it want to do so through reaching an agreement with the EU? If the answer is yes -- and I believe that is the answer of the majority of this house -- then we all have to ask ourselves whether we are prepared to make a compromise...Because there will be no enduring and successful Brexit without some compromise on both sides of the debate.”

No-deal

She said the deal was the best that could be secured and that she hoped members of the House would come around to support it. However, Mrs May added that the UK government would noq step up planning for a no-deal Brexit.

The prime minister urged those who disagreed with her plans to come forward with alternatives unless they wanted a second referendum to come on the agenda and potentially further divide the UK again.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mrs May was attempting to buy herself “one last chance” and must not return with the same deal and expect a different result.

He said the government was in disarray, people were in despair and businesses were uncertain about what would happen when the UK leaves the EU as the deadline of March 29th approached.

He said fault for this lay at the door of Mrs May’s “shambolic” government and if she could not address the issues, she must make way for leaders who could.

Mrs May’s statement came amid dramatic scenes at Westminster, as news of her plan to postpone Tuesday’s “meaningful vote” broke just minutes after Downing Street had insisted it was going ahead. It is understood that the prime minister had been warned that she faced a large-scale defeat when MPs voted at the end of five days of debate in the Commons on her plans.

Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the DUP, said Mrs May could not continue to defend the deal when she knew it was poised to be defeated.

‘Only agreement’

Speaking earlier on Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had not been made aware of any plans by Mrs May to delay the vote when they spoke on Sunday, and that the “withdrawal agreement, including the Irish backstop, is the only agreement on the table”.

He said Ireland would be open to statements of clarification but that the substance of the withdrawal agreement could not be changed.

Ahead of the announcement, a European commission spokesman said: “This deal is the best and only deal possible. We will not renegotiate the deal that is on the table right now. That is very clear.

“Our position has therefore not changed and as far as we’re concerned the UK is leaving the EU on the 29th March, 2019. We are prepared for all scenarios.”