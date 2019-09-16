Brexit: Donohoe seeks to reassure unionists over backstop

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has sought to reassure unionists over the backstop.

In a speech at the DCU Brexit institute in Dublin on Monday, Mr Donohoe said he understood the fears expressed in the unionist community about the backstop, but emphasised the importance for Dublin of the deal agreed by the EU and the UK.

The backstop is an insurance policy written into the withdrawal agreement, or Brexit treaty, guaranteeing no harder border on the island of Ireland.

“The Government takes these concerns very seriously, as we do the concerns of everyone who is troubled by Brexit and its potential impacts on both parts of our island,” he said.

However, Mr Donohoe said the backstop “should not be viewed as a challenge to any tradition on this island, as a challenge to unionism”.

“Its purpose is to provide certainty, to businesses and communities on both sides of the border that they will continue to operate and go about their daily lives as they do today. Nothing more,” he said.

The Minister argued the backstop represents a compromise. “It is not the same as Northern Ireland staying in the EU,” he said.

He added that the Government is “working to reconcile the interests of both unionism and nationalism”.

Meanwhile, he said that work with the European Commission has “intensified with the goal if at least avoiding physical infrastructure at the border in the event of a no deal Brexit”.

Mr Donohoe’s comments come after two British ministers suggested over the weekend that progress had been made on the thorny issue of the Northern Irish backstop.

In separate interviews aimed at talking up the prospects of a deal, Britain’s home secretary Priti Patel, and Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay contended that discussions centred on overcoming the problem the backstop has caused for prime minster Boris Johnson’s government were progressing, and that a deal was still possible by October 31st.

Both hinted they were moving to a situation where Northern Ireland would be more closely aligned to the EU but that arrangement would fall short of being a full backstop.

Mr Donohoe said that a solution “has to recognise the unique geographical and historical situation of Northern Ireland”.

In concluding remarks, the Minister said that Brexit and a shift from openness and free trade to economic nationalism posed “a new national question” for the State.

“I believe this is a new national question we are facing today and that the Brexit process and the profound challenges of political economy, diplomacy and geopolitics that it confronts us with compel us to seek answers.”