Brexit deal could allow NI to diverge from rest of UK, says DUP

The new Brexit deal struck between Boris Johnson and the European Union could allow Northern Ireland diverge from the rest of the United Kingdom, according to one of the main objections from the DUP.

In a statement detailing its opposition to the revised Brexit deal, the DUP outlined why it will not support the agreement when it comes before the House of Commons on Saturday.

Its 10 MPs have a confidence and supply agreement with the Conservative government but Mr Johnson will not have their backing in the crucial Brexit vote on Saturday.

If Mr Johnson wins, the UK could leave the EU on October 31st.

The DUP had pushed for the Northern Ireland Assembly to be given a vote on entering the new arrangements for Northern Ireland, which will see the North remain aligned with the regulations of the EU single market and follow EU customs rules – while remaining legally in the UK customs territory – to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

The DUP wanted a vote on entering the arrangement and on leaving it to be carried out on a cross community basis, which Dublin and Brussels believed amounted to a unionist veto.

The new deal instead sees Stormont vote on whether to opt out of the new arrangement four years after the end of the post Brexit transition period, which is due to conclude at the end of 2020.

Cooling off period

Such a vote could be done on the basis of a simple majority of MLAs or by a cross community vote. If Northern Ireland decides to stay in by way of a simple majority vote, then Stormont would vote again on staying in or leaving the new arrangements four years later.

If a vote on opting in is carried in a cross community vote, then another vote would not be taken for eight years.

If Stormont decides to opt out, there would be a two year cooling off period to find an alternative way of avoiding a hard border. In a situation where Stormont is not functioning, the new arrangement would remain in place.

In its statement, the DUP said “the elected representatives of Northern Ireland will have no say on whether Northern Ireland should enter these arrangements”.

It said the UK government “has departed from the principle that these arrangements must be subject to the consent of both unionists and nationalists in Northern Ireland”.

“These arrangements would be subject to a rolling review but again the principles of the Belfast Agreement on consent have been abandoned in favour of majority rule on this single issue alone.

“These arrangements will become the settled position in these areas for Northern Ireland. This drives a coach and horses through the professed sanctity of the Belfast Agreement.”

Cautious statement

Arlene Foster’s party also objected to the new customs arrangements.

“These proposals are not, in our view, beneficial to the economic well-being of Northern Ireland and they undermine the integrity of the Union,” the statement said. “Our main route of trade on an east -west basis will be subject to rules of the European Union Customs Union, notwithstanding that Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK Customs territory.

“On VAT Northern Ireland will again be bound into arrangements that the rest of the United Kingdom will not. There is a real danger that over time Northern Ireland will start to diverge across VAT and customs and without broad support from the democratic representatives of the people of Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald issued a cautious statement, welcoming the fact that agreement had been reached.

“There is no such thing as a good Brexit. Brexit is being foisted on the north of Ireland against the democratic wishes of the people,” she said, adding that the new deal “is complex and wide-ranging and all aspects need to be considered in their entirety”.

“As a party, Sinn Féin has worked to defend Irish interests from the worst impacts of Brexit. It was Sinn Féin who first made the case for a ‘designated special status for the north within the EU’ and it was Sinn Féin who insisted on the protection of the Good Friday Agreement and no hard border on the island of Ireland as bottom lines. We have also insisted that no veto can be given to Unionism.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party will “study the proposal carefully but our fundamental principle remains that we need to avoid a hardened border on this island”.

“If the deal does that we will support. I would urge Arlene Foster and the DUP to remember what’s important. We can’t go backwards.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said her party has “major questions”.

“It is a worse deal for Northern Ireland than the original backstop deal. Any deal short of remaining in the EU is a bad deal for Northern Ireland. This is an erosion of the conditions in the backstop.”

But she said “no deal will be even more catastrophic than a bad deal”.

“We started out with the promise of unicorns and now we are trading in donkeys. At what point do we admit that what people were sold in 2016 is not being delivered?”

‘Disastrous deal’

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Steve Aiken told Radio Ulster there are “really significant issues” and asked how the consent mechanisms are going to be managed.

“What is on the table at the moment is not good for Northern Ireland. It is not good for the union. We would probably in all circumstances be better off remaining.

“The DUP put a border down the Irish Sea and I cannot understand how Arlene Foster, two borders Foster, decided that it was a good idea to put a regulatory border down the Irish sea. I said at the time . . . once you put it there we are not going back from that and in every direction we were going to head to it was going to make the situation worse and we have got it.”

Jim Allister of the Traditional Unionist Voice called it a “disastrous deal for Northern Ireland’s position as an integral part of the United Kingdom and for our economy, particularly as the rest of the UK can move on to thrive outside the EU, but not Northern Ireland”.

“The inescapable reality is that a permanent regulatory and customs border cutting us off from GB puts us in a waiting room for Irish unity with the door locked from the outside.

“Subject to EU Single Market and Customs Union rules, over which we have no control, and crippled by tariffs on GB trade, we are removed into the economic orbit of the Republic with the purpose of ’ever closer union’ ensuring the Union slowly bleeds to death.

“While GB can diverge and embrace the full opportunities of Brexit, Northern Ireland is left behind in the clutches of EU/Republic in a state of vassalage. The scale of the betrayal is shocking.”